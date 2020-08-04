Family of John Hume ask those who can't attend funeral to 'light a candle for peace'

Family of John Hume ask those who can't attend funeral to 'light a candle for peace'
Flowers and a message to the late John Hume rest below a Free Derry Corner in the Bogside of Derry City that shows Hume and others important figures during the movement. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 08:05 AM
Joel Slattery

The family have said they are "very grateful" to the public for the reaction to the news of Mr Hume's death yesterday.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 83.

Father Paul Farren, Administrator of the Cathedral of Saint Eugene in Derry outlined the family's wishes.

"The family are anxious that a public gathering for John`s funeral might inadvertently put someone's health at risk in the context of the current Covid-19 pandemic, and are asking that people express their grief by staying at home and joining with the Hume family in a 'celebration of light for peace,'” he said.

“Instead of lining roads and streets to show respect to John, it is the wish of the Hume family that we remain at home and, at 9pm, light a candle and join with the family to pray the Prayer for Peace of Saint Francis of Assisi in the presence of John`s body in the Cathedral," Fr Farren added.

"This 'celebration of light for peace' is a fitting tribute to a much loved and distinguished Irishman.”

Mr Hume, as well as David Trimble of the UUP, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the peace process in the North.

Read More

John Hume: 'A father of the peace process and one of Derry's greatest sons'

More in this section

Drinks-Glasses-Beer-Pub_pano.jpg Publicans seek clarity as Cabinet set to announce whether they can open next week
a-great-hero-and-a-true-peace-maker-president-leads-tributes-to-former-sdlp-leader-john-hume-1290223315945238529-P1.png John Hume: 'True peacemaker' to be laid to rest in native Derry
CC COVID-19 SCENES 'Feasible' to reduce Ireland's Covid-19 case numbers to zero says DCU professor

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices