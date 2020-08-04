Family of John Hume ask those who can't attend funeral to 'light a candle for peace'

The family have said they are "very grateful" to the public for the reaction to the news of Mr Hume's death yesterday.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner died aged 83.

Father Paul Farren, Administrator of the Cathedral of Saint Eugene in Derry outlined the family's wishes.

"The family are anxious that a public gathering for John`s funeral might inadvertently put someone's health at risk in the context of the current Covid-19 pandemic, and are asking that people express their grief by staying at home and joining with the Hume family in a 'celebration of light for peace,'” he said.

“Instead of lining roads and streets to show respect to John, it is the wish of the Hume family that we remain at home and, at 9pm, light a candle and join with the family to pray the Prayer for Peace of Saint Francis of Assisi in the presence of John`s body in the Cathedral," Fr Farren added.

"This 'celebration of light for peace' is a fitting tribute to a much loved and distinguished Irishman.”

Mr Hume, as well as David Trimble of the UUP, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the peace process in the North.