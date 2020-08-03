Ireland set to hit renewable electricity target

Ireland is on track to reach its 40% renewable electricity target for 2020, according to the Irish Wind Energy Association.

The group says wind provided over a quarter of the country's electricity in April, May and June.

Ireland is the number one country in the world for the share of electricity demand met by onshore wind.

IWEA spokesperson, Justin Moran says for the first half of 2020, wind is providing over a third of electricity.

"We're just short of 37% of electricity demand coming from wind power," he explained.

"That lines us up nicely to hit the target for Ireland for 2020.

"The more wind power we have, it means less carbon emissions, it means fewer fossil fuel imports and it means more jobs and more investment in Ireland - particularly in rural Ireland, where so many of those wind farms are located."