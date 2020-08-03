Coronavirus: Cabinet to sign off on random testing of people at airports

The Cabinet is expected to sign off plans to introduce random testing for Covid-19 at airports when they meet tomorrow.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said it was part of a suite of measures to tackle an increasingly volatile international travel climate.

The government will also decide on whether the planned August 10 reopening date for all pubs will go ahead.

Labour's Duncan Smith has welcomed the plans for testing at airports but says they don't go far enough:

"Obviously, we don't have a 'red list' yet but I believe we need to identify countries where the prevalence of Covid is high," he said.

Mr Smith added that where people are travelling from countries with a low prevalence of the virus, random testing is acceptable but "for countries that have high levels on Covid, we should be mandatory testing every person who is travelling from that country".

The Cabinet meeting comes as 53 more cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.

With the government set to move into Phase 4 of reopening the country next week, it is being speculated that the planned reopening of the pubs will be further delayed.