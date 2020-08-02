New action plan for apprenticeships launched by Ministers

Just 4% of apprentices female and 2.7% declared with disability
The number of people registered for apprenticeships in Ireland in 2019 rose to 6,177. File picture.
Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 21:15 PM

Consultations have begun, to develop a new action plan for apprenticeships.

In 2015, 3,153 people registered for an apprenticeship in Ireland and that number rose to 6,177 in 2019.

Of these, 2.7% self-declared as having a disability and 4% of the apprentice population was female.

Simon Harris, minister for further and higher education, innovation, and research, said: “We know our apprenticeship model needs to be revised and this consultation is the beginning of that process. 

“The apprentice model is no longer confined to craft trades. It has expanded to the financial services sector, to ICT, and accounting.

“Now we must look to expand it to where skill sets are most needed."

Minister of State for Further Education and Skills Niall Collins said the new action plan "will help place apprenticeships at the heart of enterprise and education in this country".

