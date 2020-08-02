Forestry campaigner welcomes signs of  change at Coillte

The chainsaw-wielding grandmother who was in court over cutting Coillte trees near her home in west Cork has now entered negotiations with the State commercial forestry agency about how best to manage that same woodland.

Sioned Jones, 61, who studied biochemistry before moving to Ireland in 1987, has made it her life mission to plant broadleaf trees to promote biodiversity and tackle climate change.

But Ms Jones was taken to court by Coillte after she was caught by gardaí, covered in sawdust with a chainsaw in her car after felling hundreds of Sitka spruce trees which she said were destroying the mountain above her home and acidifying her water supply.

After a colourful court case in February, a jury at Cork circuit criminal court found her not guilty of criminal damage to 500 Sitka spruce trees but guilty of the lesser charge of stealing logs worth €500. Sentencing was adjourned until October 30.

But Ms Jones believes she is an ‘Earth Protector’ and is ethically obliged to protect the environment for future generations.

And the authorities may be coming closer to her way of thinking.

Sioned Jones outside Cork Circuit Criminal Court last February after the court case. Picture: Jim Coughlan

She said her first meeting with a Coillte representative was “positive”. Although he did not want her to cut any more trees on “safety grounds”, the representative did reportedly agree to plant broadleaf trees in a recently felled area and to erect fencing to protect the broadleaf trees Ms Jones had already planted.

“It feels like today was a really important turning point. A new beginning," Ms Jones said after the meeting.

"It feels like the beginning of an era of cooperation and joint management, which was what I was asking for.

"He will draw up a plan for the area to be fenced and get back to me in a few weeks so that I can have a look at the plan and we can discuss it.

"Great news, it seems like Coillte is accepting change now. I am still just mentally absorbing it all really.”

EU law and UN conventions compel Ireland to plant an increasing percentage of forest with mixed broadleaf trees, abandoning the spruce monoculture over time.

The programme for government has committed to afforestation and last Wednesday, July 29, the same day that Ms Jones met with Coillte, the minister of state with responsibility for forestry, senator Pippa Hackett, indicated that the Government was proceeding speedily with a number of its forestry related commitments, including the development of a new scheme for the creation of native woodlands on state and other public lands and the development of a new portal to enhance public participation in forestry decision-making in Ireland.

Ms Jones believes public participation is vital in forestry management and she has volunteered to continue to manage the forest for Coillte near her home.

“This is the way forward and we have to start now," she said.

"Regenerating a damaged, degraded environment takes a long time. I’m 61, at my age if I want to see the establishment of broadleaf trees on this mountain above my house, I cannot afford to wait."