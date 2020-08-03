One this day: Troubles in the North dominate the headlines 50 years ago

With our world changing in the space of a few months due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is worth taking a look back at history to remember that we have overcome adversity before, and will do so again.

On this day 50 years ago, the Troubles in the North were dominating the news. A front-page Examiner article detailed a device used by the British army against civilians, electrified wires trailed behind an armoured car, which shocked anyone who touched it.

Fighting also broke out between British troops and locals, who are described as a "stone throwing mob", and the army fires CS gas at them in an effort to get them to disperse.

Another report details how the then government in the North increased its reward for information leading to the conviction of bombers from £10,000 to £50,000. This was an attempt to end the violence, which had led to more than 70 homes, businesses and statues being bombed in Belfast alone by 1970.

This serves as a reminder of how far the peace process has come, especially in light of last week's North South Ministerial Council, the first one in three and a half years after the Stormont Assembly was restored in January.

Joy as residents of the Skellig Star DP Centre and locals celebrate the announcement that the residents will be moved to more suitable centres Picture: Alan Landers.

On this day 20 years ago today, the arrival of 59 asylum seekers to Ireland made the front page. The group arrived on a ferry through Rosslare.

Issues surrounding refugees and asylum seekers were really only beginning 20 years ago with the advent of the direct provision system in 1999.

The Irish Examiner has in recent weeks highlighted the plight of asylum seekers living in the Skellig Star Hotel in Caherciveen in Kerry. Asylum seekers there resorted to a hunger strike, as they believed this was the only way their concerns would be listened to.

On a lighter note, a fresh-faced Ronan Keating graced the front page of the Examiner after presenting a £2m cheque to various children's charities.

A decade ago, there was an Irish Examiner exclusive about how the government did not know how much it cost to build the M50 toll bridge before it agreed to a €600 buyout of the operation in 2008.

Legendary Northern Irish snooker player, Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins, died 10 years ago today. He was considered to be one of the most iconic players of the game.

Five years ago, the then Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan encouraged flight data to be shared between the EU and the US in order to "combat terrorism".

Alex 'Hurricane' Higgins died a decade ago. Picture:Michael Cooper/Getty Images

Legendary British singer and TV personality, Cilla Black, also died five years ago today in Spain.

Moving onto medical data protection concerns, five years ago it was revealed that the HSE had been mistakenly emailing a private citizen classified medical details for six months, despite his repeated attempts to alert them to the error.

Some of the emails contained operating theatre schedules as well as medical details relating to patients.

Finally, a year ago today, the lead story was how one in five primary school students were in a class of 30 or more.

Popular TV personality Cilla Black died in Spain five years ago. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

These figures are relevant today considering how difficult it is for Ireland to reopen its schools in the midst of a pandemic which can only be contained by social distancing.

The main picture on the front page last year was from the Galway Races, which was a far more subdued event this year due to the limited numbers allowed to attend.