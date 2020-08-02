Labour claims re-opening announcement has come too late for some schools

Schools only have around four weeks to get ready to re-open after the Government announced its funding plan.
Labour education spokesperson Aodhan O'Riordain feels the announcement came too late for schools who are facing a number of challenges. Photo: Stephen Collins

Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 09:32 AM
digital desk

Labour has said some schools may not be able to open in time in late August or September.

The party said it is very difficult for principals to access building work to meet the Department of Education guidelines.

Labour education spokesperson Aodhan O'Riordain feels the announcement came too late for schools who are facing a number of challenges.

Mr O'Riordain said: "We have an announcement now, we have issues around school transport, we have issues around substitute teachers and obviously building work and also issues around the potential for special educational needs teachers to be doing substitute work as well, which has to be clarified.

"So, while there is any amount of challenges, the most important thing is that education comes together and delivers school opening in August, September."

