Poll shows rise for Fine Gael and Sinn Féin, but Fianna Fáil slip

Fine Gael's approval rating has risen eight points to 29%, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey carried out on behalf of the Sunday Times found that, after suffering its second-worst election result since 1948, party leader Leo Varadkar's approval has jumped 28 points to 63%.

Sinn Féin's approval now stands at 30%, five points higher than its general election result, while Mary Lou McDonald's satisfaction level is up 17 points to 57%.

The poll is a disappointing one for Fianna Fáil, who have dropped two points down to 20% approval, while the satisfaction rating for Taoiseach Micheál Martin is also down two points to 44%.

The Greens and Labour are both down one point to 6% and 3% approval respectively, while the Social Democrats, Solidarity PBP and Renua are all on 1%.