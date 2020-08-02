Poll shows rise for Fine Gael and Sinn Féin, but Fianna Fáil slip

Poll shows rise for Fine Gael and Sinn Féin, but Fianna Fáil slip

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey found that Micheál Martin's approval is down two points to 44% while Leo Varadkar's has jumped 28 points to 63%. Photo: Julien Behal

Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 08:12 AM
digital desk

Fine Gael's approval rating has risen eight points to 29%, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Behaviour and Attitudes survey carried out on behalf of the Sunday Times found that, after suffering its second-worst election result since 1948, party leader Leo Varadkar's approval has jumped 28 points to 63%.

Sinn Féin's approval now stands at 30%, five points higher than its general election result, while Mary Lou McDonald's satisfaction level is up 17 points to 57%.

The poll is a disappointing one for Fianna Fáil, who have dropped two points down to 20% approval, while the satisfaction rating for Taoiseach Micheál Martin is also down two points to 44%.

The Greens and Labour are both down one point to 6% and 3% approval respectively, while the Social Democrats, Solidarity PBP and Renua are all on 1%.

politicsfine gaelfianna failsinn féin

