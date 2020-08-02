Man arrested on suspicion of arson after house badly damaged in fire

Police on patrol observed smoke coming from a property in the Dungormley Estate, Newtownhamilton.

Sunday, August 02, 2020 - 05:31 AM
Aine McMahon PA

A man has been arrested after a house was badly damaged in a suspected arson attack in Co. Armagh.

Police on patrol observed smoke coming from a property in the Dungormley Estate, Newtownhamilton, shortly before 10.45pm on Friday.

No-one was inside the house at the time but a neighbouring property had to be evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A 31-year-old man was later detained on suspicion of arson with intent of endangering life and remains in custody.

Detective Sergeant McCarragher said: “Substantial damage was caused to the property as a result of this fire, which had the potential to spread to other adjoining houses and which is being treated as arson endangering life.”

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2264 of 31/07/2020.

