'A pretty rocky start’: Leo Varadkar admits Government's 'unforced errors'

The Tánaiste also set out the legislative work that was completed in recent weeks
'A pretty rocky start’: Leo Varadkar admits Government's 'unforced errors'
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has accepted the Government 'has got off to a pretty rocky start'. Picture: PA
Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 14:44 PM
Aine McMahon, PA

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the new Government got off to a “rocky start” and made some errors that could have been avoided.

The newly formed coalition between Fine Gael party, Fianna Fáil and the Greens has been beset by difficulties since it formed at the end of June.

There were complaints from TDs who did not get Cabinet roles, Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen was sacked following controversy over his 2016 drink-driving arrest, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan appeared to fall asleep ahead of a Dáil vote on legislation relating to lower-paid jobs.

This week, the Government was forced into a U-turn over people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment being able to travel abroad without having their payments halted.

Mr Varadkar alluded to these difficulties in a video message posted on Twitter.

“I know the Government has got off to a pretty rocky start. A lot of unforced errors that could have been avoided. But that shouldn’t obscure some of the really good things that the Government actually got done in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Mr Varadkar pointed to the €5bn July Jobs Stimulus Plan and the plan to reopen schools at the end of August.

The Dáil rose on Thursday night for a six-week recess after it sat late to pass through important legislation to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he will be taking two weeks off to explore the Wild Atlantic Way on the west coast of Ireland but that politicians will continue to work throughout the recess.

“That does not mean we are on holidays for six weeks. TDs will still be working in their constituencies, ministers still working in their departments, indeed we will have a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.”

Read More

Daniel McConnell: Coalition facing death by a thousand cuts

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 30th July 'Individual action will stop the spread': 45 new Covid-19 cases; no deaths
IMG_8686.jpg Coastguard services scrambled as two kayaking brothers hit by swell off West Cork
010%20Cabinet Catherine Martin stands by advisor after 1990s drug conviction revealed
#government formation

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices