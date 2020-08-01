Belfast Pride parade goes online for virtual celebrations

Belfast’s LGBTQ Pride parade is being held online this year with a virtual celebration instead of the usual colourful street parade.

The city’s 30th LGBTQ celebration was postponed due to the pandemic and an online event will be broadcast instead from 1pm on Saturday at facebook.com/belfastpride.

Happy #Pride Belfast - Love from all of us at @TRPNI. We look forward to celebrating with you at 1pm during the @belfastpride virtual parade! Check out https://t.co/y9OEfHwfzG for the live feed. pic.twitter.com/Q1icJ5Vt7K — The Rainbow Project (@TRPNI) August 1, 2020

Last year’s parade was the biggest to date with more than 50,000 people taking to the streets.

For 2020, the organisers have asked people to send in a short video instead about how they are celebrating.

Parade hosts Trudy Scrumptious and Gareth Woods will present a four-hour live show featuring the best of the videos sent in.

From 7pm, an online Party In The Square will take place featuring music and talent from Northern Ireland’s LGBTQ community.

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Happy #Pride Belfast 2020 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈



This Pride will be unrecognisable but it doesn’t have to be unremarkable!!!



Safe stay whatever you get up to & a huge thank you from us to all our #RainbowHeroes



💚 Here’s a short message from our @queergreens 💚 pic.twitter.com/pOjhJVr0l6 — Green Party NI (@GreenPartyNI) August 1, 2020

Public Health Agency spokeswoman Fiona Teague said Pride is an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the organisations working to support the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ community.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions we, like so many other supporters, are unable to take part as usual in the Pride parade.

“We want to send a message of support to the LGBTQ+ community and let them know there are support services available for their needs, and to not struggle on their own with whatever they are going through.

“Research has shown that overall, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender community are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and other mental health issues due to discrimination and social isolation.”