Belfast Pride parade goes online for virtual celebrations

Belfast Pride parade goes online for virtual celebrations
Last year’s LGBTQ Pride parade in Belfast was the biggest to date with more than 50,000 people taking to the streets.
Saturday, August 01, 2020 - 10:18 AM
Aine McMahon PA

Belfast’s LGBTQ Pride parade is being held online this year with a virtual celebration instead of the usual colourful street parade.

The city’s 30th LGBTQ celebration was postponed due to the pandemic and an online event will be broadcast instead from 1pm on Saturday at facebook.com/belfastpride.

Last year’s parade was the biggest to date with more than 50,000 people taking to the streets.

For 2020, the organisers have asked people to send in a short video instead about how they are celebrating.

Parade hosts Trudy Scrumptious and Gareth Woods will present a four-hour live show featuring the best of the videos sent in.

From 7pm, an online Party In The Square will take place featuring music and talent from Northern Ireland’s LGBTQ community.

Public Health Agency spokeswoman Fiona Teague said Pride is an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the organisations working to support the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQ community.

“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions we, like so many other supporters, are unable to take part as usual in the Pride parade.

“We want to send a message of support to the LGBTQ+ community and let them know there are support services available for their needs, and to not struggle on their own with whatever they are going through.

“Research has shown that overall, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and/or transgender community are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and other mental health issues due to discrimination and social isolation.”

More in this section

Naas_General_Hospital.jpg Gardaí make arrest in connection with man's death in Kildare
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Social Democrats want Govt to create travel red list to stop coronavirus spread
A&E targets Dublin car accident leaves three men in hospital, one in critical condition
pridelgbtqplace: northern irelandplace: belfast

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices