Man arrested in Dundalk in connection with international fraud probe

A man in his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in Dundalk as part of a probe into alleged money laundering and invoice fraud.

The arrest, carried out under Investiation Joggle, is in relation to international invoice redirection frauds, totalling €110,000, which were received into Irish bank accounts.

The man is currently being held at Dundalk Garda station for questioning.

He is the third person to be arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) after two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in March as part of the same operation. Both were released without charge, with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation follows a search of two premises which were conducted in December 2018 at locations in Tallaght and Lusk. Those searches were following on from a garda operation conducted on September 6 last which saw 15 premises across Leinster being searched.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau is investigating the activities of a west-African criminal network, suspected to be involved in the laundering of €14.6m in criminal proceeds through Irish bank accounts between 2015 and 2017.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region, along with officers from the Armed Support Unit and Emergency Response Unit, assisted in the operation.

A significant quantity of documentary and electronic evidence consistent with suspected money laundering activity, as well as cash, has been seized, and inquiries are continuing.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said: “As part of Operation Joggle, Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) today arrested a male in his 30s. This arrest is in relation to international invoice redirection frauds, totalling €110,000 which were received into Irish bank accounts.

“The male is currently being detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Joggle.”