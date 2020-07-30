Neasa Hourigan resigns as Green Party whip before voting against Govt

Dublin Central TD Neasa Hourigan resigned the Green Party whip ahead of her decision to vote against the Government’s legislation on rent freezes and eviction ban for those impacted by Covid-19.

On Thursday in the Dáil, Ms Hourigan backed a Labour Party amendment which would have extended the legislation to all tenants.

The Dublin Central TD has confirmed she took the decision to abdicate her position as her party’s whip before the vote.

She has said she informed her party’s executive council by writing to tell them of her decision.

While Ms Hourigan has said it is not her intention to leave the Green Party, she has said it is now up to the party to decide her fate.

"I have significant concerns as to the impact of this legislation on levels of homelessness across the state. I do not believe it takes into account the scale of the Coronavirus pandemic and the need to keep people safe in their homes. Eviction due to sale is directly in conflict with Green Party policy and so I am unable to support this bill," she said.