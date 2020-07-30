Single-use plastics in PPE becoming major driver for climate change

Single-use plastics in PPE becoming major driver for climate change
Fears that used PPE will put further pressure on the environment
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 15:25 PM
Pádraig Hoare

That was one of the findings from a Green Party-hosted webinar on the environmental costs of personal protective equipment (PPE) and sustainable healthcare, which explored evidence showing huge amounts of unnecessary global healthcare wastage, as well as in Ireland.

Dr Mandeep Dhaliwal, the United Nations Development Programme director of health and development group, told the webinar that before the Covid-19 pandemic, emissions from global healthcare were more than 500 coal plants.

Healthcare Without Harm's report last year found the sector's global footprint is 4.4% of global net emissions, or two gigatonnes of carbon dioxide or 500 coal plant emissions.

"These emissions are already quite significant and we are operating from an environment prior to Covid, where we have a significant challenge in how do we make the health sector carbon neutral.

"Emissions come from energy, transport, product manufacture and disposal. PPE particularly used in the healthcare sector is typically made from synthetic, non-biodegradable material. 

"Currently, with Covid-19, we are disposing of 129 billion face masks and 65 billion plastic gloves every month. 

Read More

New 'nanoplastics' could pose environmental risk, UCC scientists find

That is a significant amount of synthetic, non-biodegradable material that we have to manage in a way that does not harm human health and the health of the planet."

She said the PPE being used is increasing single-use plastics, one of the major drivers of climate change. 

Without effective management, the increase in environmental risks and public health risks could become another problem, she said.

Solutions include reducing single-use plastic in health and developing more sustainable PPE, specifically national assessments for health waste management. 

Promoting non-incinerative technologies, bio-digestive innovation, cloth face masks and washing hands instead of wearing plastic gloves are key, she said.

Ireland South MEP, Grace O'Sullivan, said PPE equipment being discarded is the "new wave of single-use plastic waste".

"Just a few decades ago, almost all PPE was reusable, and that changed in the 1980s when the medical devices industry recognised the moneymaking potential of single-use disposable products. This makes me despair. The reality is, action is needed by industry, government and consumers. Not either or, but together."

Read More

Aer Lingus to receive almost €30m for PPE flights from Beijing to Dublin

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Apr 3, 2020 Ireland suffered reputational damage from €13bn Apple tax case says Donohoe
009%20Dublin%20Airport Data watchdog 'doubts' legality of welfare officers collecting information at airports
Irish government cabinet meeting 'No conspiracy': Leo Varadar on why Simon Coveney gets to keep his State car
#ppeclimate changeplastic pollution

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices