Simon Coveney's €200k state car points to 'shambolic Government', says Sinn Féin

Simon Coveney's €200k state car points to 'shambolic Government', says Sinn Féin
The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has previously said he needs a state car for security reasons as he travels to the North frequently. Picture: Collins
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 08:53 AM

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said Simon Coveney should not have a state car and driver at a cost of €200,000 per year.

The Foreign Affairs Minister has previously said he needs them for security reasons as he travels to the North frequently.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Justice Minister are meant to be the only officials allowed a State car and garda driver.

A Government spokesperson has confirmed that Leo Varadkar requested the change in his final days as Taoiseach.

His successor Micheál Martin has said the decision was taken on security grounds and said he was “not getting involved in any security appraisal.”

Ms McDonald said Mr Coveney, who is no longer the Tánaiste, should not have access to them.

She said: "It seems that the former Taoiseach, now the Tánaiste, made the running on it. It seems the current Taoiseach and future Tánaiste was left in the dark on it.

"So, you might regard it as a storm in a teacup, although it's public money so that makes it a serious issue, but I think it points again to the fact that this is a very disorganised, very chaotic, very shambolic Government."

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has an important job to do but it does not require a car and a driver at the cost of €200,000 per annum.

She said ministers only need protection when they are facing a “direct threat or menace.” 

“That applies to every citizen and everybody on public duty including the Minister for Foreign Affairs – but that is not the case as I understand it,” she said.

“I am not disputing the fact that the man might need a driver, that is fair enough, but that could be provided, I would suggest, from Fine Gael party resources.

“I think that resource is the kind of resource you should use to provide the kind of assistance that a busy person like the minister would require.”

Read More

Party leaders ordered Heather Humphreys to do U-turn on PUP

More in this section

Heathrow stock Two men held after flight diverted to Stansted Airport due to ‘security alert’
Laptop stock New Irish websites jump by 26% in response to Covid-19 restrictions
Child obesity analysis More than a quarter of young people growing up in Ireland obese or overweight
politicssimon coveneysinn féin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices