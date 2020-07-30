Revenue figures show we are drinking less alcohol during pandemic - except for wine

There was an 8% drop in alcohol consumption in the second three months of this year, compared to the same time in 2019.

According to Revenue figures, the biggest decrease was in the beer category, which was down over 17% when compared to the equivalent April, May and June period in 2019.

Spirits declined by 10% and cider was down 9%. Wine was the only category that increased - it went up 10%.

Rosemary Garth, Chairperson of the drinks and hospitality representative body, the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) said: “The alcohol clearance figures released by the Revenue Commissioner, confirm the dramatic impact the pandemic has had on the hospitality sector.

"For the 210,000 people who depend on pubs, hotels, restaurants and manufacturers for their livelihoods, the implication is stark.

“As it stands, over half of the country’s pubs remain closed. For those who have reopened, they are doing so at capacity levels which are half of what they had pre-Covid-19."

Ms Garth went on to claim that up to 20,000 jobs are at risk in the second half of the year even if restrictions are eased.

She said: “The July Stimulus was a start, but it is a long road back. We need to think and act fast, not least on measures like taxation which can have an immediate impact.

"Reducing excessively high excises taxes on alcohol is one such measure and October’s Budget is the time for such a reduction.

"We need to recover and protect these community businesses who are up against it for the long-term.”