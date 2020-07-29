Gardaí found 22 breaches of Covid regulations in pubs last week

Gardaí found 22 potential breaches of the Covid-19 health regulations and/or licencing laws on 22 occasions last week.

The majority of these cases refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Since the beginning of 'Operation Navigation,' gardaí found a total of 80 premises to be in breach of licensing laws and public health regulations.

'Operation Navigation' commenced on July 3 and gardaí conducting visits to licenced premises have found the vast majority to be acting in compliance.

"An Garda Síochána is delighted to see a continued high level of compliance by licenced premises to the Public Health Regulations. However there are still a minority of licenced premises that are failing to adhere to the regulations," said John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security.

"In such circumstances, gardaí will continue its graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent and I would appeal to publicans to comply in all circumstances to help stop the spread of Covid-19.”

The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.3) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 are currently in effect until August 10 and set out certain penal provisions. Social distancing and other similar public health guidelines are not penal provisions.

In addition, under liquor licensing laws, a licensed premises requires a declaration of suitability from a member of An Garda Síochána in order for its liquor license to be renewed.