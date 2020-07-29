Two men killed in Co Monaghan crash

Two men have died following a crash in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are at the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision that happened shortly before 2.30pm today on the R181 between Castleblayney and Lough Egish.

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, have been pronounced dead. Their bodies remain at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage who travelled in the area between 2pm and 2.30pm to contact Castleblayney Garda station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.