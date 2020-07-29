Two men killed in Co Monaghan crash

Two men killed in Co Monaghan crash
File photo.
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 16:01 PM
Digital Desk staff

Two men have died following a crash in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí are at the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision that happened shortly before 2.30pm today on the R181 between Castleblayney and Lough Egish.

Two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s, have been pronounced dead. Their bodies remain at the scene. 

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. 

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dash-cam footage who travelled in the area between 2pm and 2.30pm to contact Castleblayney Garda station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Read More

Government say you CAN holiday without PUP claims being docked after u-turn

More in this section

Screenshot%202020-07-29%20at%2016.35.28(1)(1) Richard Bruton 'amazed' by the reaction to his toned abs
Coronavirus Varadkar sought to keep car and driver for Coveney
Leaving Certificate results Home-schooled student bringing legal challenge says unless court intervenes, he can't enter third-level

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices