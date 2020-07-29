Tampon advert banned following 84 complaints to ASAI

The advertising watchdog received 84 complaints about Procter & Gamble's 'Tampons and Tea' television ad, leading to it being taken off air.

The Tampax advert features a chat show where viewers are provided with an on-screen demonstration for how to insert them correctly.

Some people felt the segment was demeaning to women and not suitable for children, but these complaints were not upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority.

Complaints from viewers who considered it to be offensive and inappropriate to talk about such a sensitive topic in the manner portrayed and who believed the content had been over-descriptive, inappropriately expressed and with excessive detail were upheld as the ASAI found it was in breach of section 3:16 of its Code.

A drinks company has also been found in breach of advertising standards following a social media post containing too much sexual innuendo.

LeCoq Cocktails had an influencer post an ad on Instagram for its new drink, which some people felt used suggestive sexual content.

They are among five brands featured in the latest complaints bulletin by the ASAI.

"The latest complaints bulletin from the ASAI illustrates our ability to handle complaints across a large number of mediums," said CEO Orla Twomey.

"The main role of advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs), such as the ASAI, is to ensure that ads and other marketing communications are legal, truthful, decent and honest, prepared with a sense of social responsibility to the consumer and society and with proper respect for the principles of fair competition.

"The ASAI is committed to protecting society in relation to advertising across all mediums. Self-regulatory ad standards provide an additional layer of consumer protection which complements legislative controls and offers an easily accessible means of resolving disputes."