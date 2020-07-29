More than 4,000 complaints made each month over flights cancelled due to pandemic

The European Consumer Centre in Dublin has said it has received more than 4,000 complaints a month since March over cancelled flights.
The majority of the coronavirus-related complaints relate to refunds on bookings made earlier in the year.
Diana Valentine, from ECC Ireland, said sea and land trips are also causing immense concern among consumers.
Thanks @ECC_Nederland @ECC_web for this nice explanation of entitlement to compensation in case of delayed, overbooked or cancelled flights. ✈️🧳— EU Consumer Affairs (@EU_Consumer) July 27, 2020
#AirPassengerRights https://t.co/FebxZTEfRA
Ms Valentine said: "Over 2020 to date, we have dealt collectively with over 25,000 coronavirus-related complaints out of which 22,700 were in connection with cancelled flights.
"This was followed by sea and land journeys."