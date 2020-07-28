Translation service challenges state contract tendering process

Translation service claims there was a breach of EU regulations on public authority contracts and brought High Court proceedings
Translation service challenges state contract tendering process

The action has been admitted to the High Court's fast track commercial list by Mr Justice David Barniville.  Picture: Wikipedia

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 16:03 PM
Ann O’Loughlin

A translation service which won a Supreme Court case over the awarding of an interpretation contract for the State has brought a new legal challenge over the latest public tendering process for the service.

Word Perfect Translation Services Ltd was the losing bidder in a 2016 competition to provide the service which was organised by an office within the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. Word Perfect had been supplying a translation service to the State since 2007.

The winning bidder for the 2016 contract was Forbidden City Ltd, trading as Translation.ie.

Word Perfect brought a legal challenge which culminated in the Supreme Court last year upholding a Court of Appeal decision setting aside that awarding of the contract for supply of interpreters for the State's immigration service and Legal Aid Board.

On May 30 last, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform published a "Request for Tenders" notice to establish four single supplier framework contracts for the provision of interpretation services, excluding Irish.

Word Perfect claimed there was a breach of EU regulations on public authority contracts and brought High Court proceedings. The effect of this was to freeze the process pending a court determination.

The Minister opposes the action and says it is misconceived and not well-founded in fact and/or law.

The action was admitted to the court's fast track commercial list by Mr Justice David Barniville.

