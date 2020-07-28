Almost one-in-five sought help for mental health difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic - survey

Almost one-in-five sought help for mental health difficulties during Covid-19 pandemic - survey
The number of people who would tell their partner they are suffering from mental health difficulties has increased to 70%, according to the St Patrick's Annual Stigma and Attitudes Survey 2020. File Picture.
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 14:02 PM
Evelyn Ring

Almost three-quarters of Irish people believe the community's response to mental health issues in the coming months will be crucial amid an increasing number of people seeking help.

More than one-in-four (27%) people or a loved one are experiencing mental health difficulties for the first time, according to the findings from St Patrick’s Annual Stigma and Attitudes Survey 2020. The survey polled 800 people throughout the country last month.

It also found almost one-in-five (18%) people or a family member sought help for a mental health difficulty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey found there is a change in attitude towards mental health in the past year, though. 

There are indications that the stigma surrounding mental health is ending, with the number of people who would tell their partner that they are suffering from mental health difficulties increasing by 9% to 70%.

Despite this, there is still work to do, though, with 63% of people still believing that being treated for a mental health difficulty is regarded as a sign of failure. One-in-five (21%) people would consider it a sign of weakness if they sought help for a mental difficulty.

But less than one-in-ten (8%) would consider it a sign of weakness if a friend, family member or colleague had a mental health issue.

Chief executive of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, Paul Gilligan, said their No Stigma digital campaign reimagined a society without discrimination.

“Our vision is for a reshaped Ireland where stigma and mental health discrimination do not exist,” said Mr Gilligan.

Meanwhile, the Irish Association of Social Workers said the recently launched mental policy Sharing the Vision failed to outline a detailed plan of public service reports for people experiencing mental distress.

“There has also been a missed opportunity to maximise social work expertise in mental health,” according to the association’s Social Workers in Adult Mental Health Special Interest Group.

Read More

35% reduction in CAMHS waiting lists in Cork and Kerry

More in this section

FILE Independent News & Media has announced that chairman Leslie Buckley will step down at the company's EGM in March, after fiv Material sought from investigation into alleged data leak at INM
Government Cabinet Meeting Ministers return €16k allowance but still get over €10k each in wage increase
480260161.jpg Sinn Féin education spokesperson criticises time-frame of school returns
#mental healthcovid-19mental health stigma

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices