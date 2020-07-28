Government accused of misusing constitution with new rent legislation

The government has been accused of misusing the constitution regarding new legislation on renters.

Housing minister Darragh O'Brien tabled a new bill on Tuesday to extend the notice period on evictions, which the government says will provide new protections for tenants during the pandemic.

Amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act in the Bill state a tenant will have 28 days to pay outstanding rent, an increase of 14 days, and notice periods for failure to pay rent will rise from 28 days to 90 days.

Any eviction for unpaid rent cannot take place until 11 January, 2021. The ban on rent increases will also run until January next year.

A number of opposition politicians quoted leading housing charities, who say the ban on evictions, notices to quit, and rent increases introduced by the Oireachtas on March 27 led to the largest fall in homelessness in the state since 2016 and questioned the benefit of ending such effective legislation.

April saw a 56% drop in families presenting as homeless and an even higher drop in the numbers ending up in emergency accommodation. The state currently has the lowest numbers of families in emergency accommodation in three years.

"We know from Focus Ireland and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive that vacant possession notices to quit are the single largest cause of family homelessness," Sinn Féin's housing spokesman Eoin O'Broin said.

"Instead of getting legislation that protects renters, we are getting a Bill under the cover of a restrictive interpretation of the Constitution that leaves renters exposed to greater insecurity and unaffordability."

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the government had taken "a divisive, unacceptable approach" which misuses the constitution and ignores the "greater good" stipulation in the text. The current and previous government have both stated that a long-term rent ban would be unconstitutional but this has been criticised as a "narrow reading" of the legislation by some constitutional law experts.

"The Simon Community and Focus Ireland point out that they do not believe the bill provides protection for vulnerable renters," Ms Connolly said.

"The right to a home should be protected. A lot of mistakes have been made. Let's unite on what's important; providing a home as the most basic fundamental requirement.

"Let's lead here. Let Micheál Martin lead with the Green party. Let's recognise the crisis so that actions can follow, not tinkering with the market, but a basic human right."

A number of politicians pointed out that a second-wave of Covid-19 is widely expected by public health experts and the ban on evictions and rent increases should run until the threat of the pandemic has lifted.