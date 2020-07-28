192 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

192 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals
File image of a patient in a hospital. Picture: PA
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 12:10 PM
Digital Desk staff

192 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation(INMO) 165 of those being waiting for a bed are in the emergency department while 27 others are waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients waiting for a bed, with 60 patients currently on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital registered 23 patients waiting on a bed, while that figure for Mercy University Hospital was 8.

14 hospitals across the country registered no patients on trolleys including University Hospital Waterford, South Tipperary General Hospital and Mid-Western Regional Hospital, Ennis.

Read More

Kerry direct provision residents begin hunger strike claiming food and water is being 'rationed'

More in this section

Irish government cabinet meeting Super-junior pay increase 'made out to be more than it was' - McGrath
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 27, 2020 Schools will take common sense approach to social distancing – Minister
PSNI stock Three killed in Co Antrim crash named as family members

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices