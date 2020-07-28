192 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

192 admitted patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

According to the latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation(INMO) 165 of those being waiting for a bed are in the emergency department while 27 others are waiting in a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients waiting for a bed, with 60 patients currently on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital registered 23 patients waiting on a bed, while that figure for Mercy University Hospital was 8.

14 hospitals across the country registered no patients on trolleys including University Hospital Waterford, South Tipperary General Hospital and Mid-Western Regional Hospital, Ennis.