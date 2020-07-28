Three killed in Co Antrim crash named as family members

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 08:02 AM
Rebecca Black, PA

Two men and a woman who died in a road crash in Co Antrim have been named by police as a married couple and relative.

Husband and wife Paul and Varena Creelman, from Kilrea, and her brother Phil Hegarty died on Monday morning following the crash in Portglenone.

They were described by a local councillor as well-respected members of their community.

A silver Volkswagen Passat and a black Audi were involved in the collision on Lisnahunshin Road, which was reported at around 10.40am.

There was always a smile on their face, they were always having a good laugh, having a bit of craic with you

Sean Bateson, councillor

The three who died had all been travelling in the Passat.

Inspector David Anderson appealed for information and urged anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 591 27/07/20.

Sinn Fein councillor Sean Bateson said the local community in Kilrea is shocked by the tragedy, describing the victims as “lovely, lovely people”.

“There was always a smile on their face, they were always having a good laugh, having a bit of craic with you. They were just genuine, lovely people,” he told the BBC.

