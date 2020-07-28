Test passengers for Covid-19 before they arrive in Ireland - daa

The company, which runs Dublin and Cork airports, will make the call at the Dáil's coronavirus committee today.
Test passengers for Covid-19 before they arrive in Ireland - daa
Passengers at an empty Cork Airport. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 07:08 AM
Digital Desk staff

The daa wants passengers arriving in Ireland from non-green list countries to prove they have tested negative for Covid-19.

It believes they should be forced to take a test less than 72 hours before they arrive.

The company, which runs Dublin and Cork airports, will make the call at the Dáil's coronavirus committee today.

The committee's chairman, Michael McNamara, expects a number of other issues to be raised today.

"What can we do to open up tourism in a safe way, or can tourism be opened up in a safe manner, and what supports are necessary until such time as the country's in a position to open up more," he said,

"I would also expect maybe some questioning on the revelations over the weekend that the Government is obtaining data regarding passengers and using that to deprive them of pandemic payments."

Read More

Taoiseach orders investigation after rule change sees holidaymakers denied unemployment payment

Meanwhile,  Ryanair claims 325,000 jobs in the tourism industry could be lost if the aviation industry does not recover.

The airline will tell the Dáil committee today passenger traffic is not likely to return to normal until 2024.

It will also say Ireland has the fifth-highest rate of coronavirus in Europe - much higher than many countries that are not on the 'green list'.

More in this section

2015-10-28-1446044305-4277089-Evictionimage.jpg New bill could see rent freeze and eviction ban for some until 2021
Attack on Sinn Fein Belfast headquarters ‘Viable device’ left outside Sinn Féin office in Belfast
98e26d55-f2d2-41b8-aad0-c40e5b3111b7.jpg Kelp found in Atlantic Ocean ‘has survived since last ice age 16,000 years ago’
travel#covid-19

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices