Government approves €370 million back to school fund

The Government has formally approved a fund of €370m to allow one million pupils return to school on August 31.

A detailed roadmap has been published to enable the country’s 4,000 schools to reopen and, even though it will not mean a return to normality, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it will be a significant milestone.

Mr Martin said the roadmap will be backed by substantial resources and investment.

He said following the publication of health advice, education minister Norma Foley has led an inclusive and detailed process of consultation and the examination of different options.

“The measures which we are announcing today are the product of intensive work over the past month. It is a comprehensive range of measures, backed by major new resources,” he said.

“The combination of extra staff, extra funding, clear guidance and new supports will help every school to adapt to its own needs. There's a lot to be done in implementing this roadmap, but it is a major piece of work, which can ensure that our schools reopen at the end of next month."

He said what the Government has agreed goes well beyond just meeting the challenge of reopening at the end of August.

“We're also publishing response plans, which will continue to be adapted and updated as the course of the pandemic evolves,” he said.

There is no zero-risk scenario where we can dramatically limit the risk of the spread of the virus through our schools. We must make special provision for very high risk groups groups of teachers and students.

This is addressed "comprehensively" in the roadmap, Mr Martin said.

"It is important to understand that while the measures we are publishing today are comprehensive and based on the best advice available, we understand that circumstances would change over time. And we will need to adapt our response,” Mr Martin said.

“We are ready to do this. The roadmap provides different ways for everybody within our schools to get information, seek clarification and provide feedback. We all need to understand that the most effective way of limiting the spread of the virus in and through schools, is to limit its spread in the community."

He said the latest figures confirm that things have improved since the increase in infections which delayed phase four reopening.

“As we can all see the international situation is that many countries are experiencing substantial increases in the number of infections. There is no basis therefore for being complacent. We cannot sit back and expect that everything will keep improving. Fundamentally, we must all continue to act responsibly," Mr Martin said.

Ms Foley provided details of the roapmap.

She said these plans provide clear and practical guidance and supports to schools on the range of measures that they need to put in place to bring everyone back to school safely.

The supports are comprehensive across a wide range of areas.

They include: