Three killed in Co Antrim road crash

Three people have died after a road crash in Co Antrim.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident in Portglenone at around 10.40am on Monday.

Two men and a woman, believed to have been in their 50s and travelling in the same car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

PSNI Inspector David Anderson said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 591 27/07/20.”

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said: “People have been shocked, saddened and devastated by the deaths of three people in a road collision near Portglenone today.

This is a terrible blow to all those involved in this incident.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident.”

Earlier police confirmed that a 21-year-old man who was involved in a crash in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Saturday had died from his injuries.

Constable Michael McNee said: “It is understood the vehicle left the road and was observed in a ditch at 2.20am. The driver was taken to hospital and sadly passed away today.

“Inquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or captured it on their dashcam to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 220 of 25/07/20.”