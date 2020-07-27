The number of people receiving Covid-19 payment down 52% since peak 

According to figures published by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection, over 19,000 have come off the Covid payment scheme in the last week, with a further 8,800 receiving their final payment tomorrow.

The two-tier payment structure, which has been in place for the last month, sees employees whose average weekly earnings were less than €200 receive €203 a week.

The number of people receiving this payment is down 9,500 on last week.

The number of people receiving the higher payment of €350 a week is also down considerably, with 17,400 less claiming PUP.

In a statement, Minister Heather Humphries said the latest figures are "encouraging" and she's "confident many more businesses will reopen in the weeks and months ahead as they avail of the most recent Government supports".

The majority of people who are returning to work are under the age of 25, with most people returning to work in the accommodation and food services sector, the wholesale and retail trade sector and in construction.

The Department of Social Protection has issued €88.9m to date and is carrying out continuous pre and post-payment checks.

Minister Humphreys said the PUP scheme is "not paid to people who are leaving the country or residing elsewhere or who go on holidays abroad. Neither is the payment paid to individuals during a 14 day quarantine period"