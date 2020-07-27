Yellow rain warning remains in place for eight counties

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place this morning for eight counties.

Heavy rain of up to 30 millimetres is expected in Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Éireann said there is also a risk of spot flooding, before the warning ends at 10am this morning.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has said conditions will improve later in the day.

"Well, the weather warning stays in places until 10am this morning for the south and south-east," he said.

"The rains primarily this morning will clear the east and south-east of the country by 11am or 12pm, so by noon it will begin to brighten up.

"Indeed a very wet start, and if people are commuting to work it will be very wet early on this morning.

A wet start on Monday with spells of heavy possibly thundery rain and spot flooding. However, drier brighter weather with sunny spells will extend from the west during the morning and early afternoon Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with brisk northwest breezes developing pic.twitter.com/xoV3MQJXMU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 27, 2020