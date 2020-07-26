'Not a time for complacency': WHO says Ireland must continue fight against coronavirus

Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 17:37 PM
The World Health Organisation says now is not the time for complacency in Ireland's fight against Covid 19.

Health officials here are adopting a cautious, but optimistic approach - as latest data shows all the key indicators are now stable, or declining.

Margaret Harris from the WHO says measures like hand washing and wearing face masks indoors are still key.

"It's not a time for complacency or this belief that was out there that suddenly in summer everything would be fine - no. This is not a virus that cares about the weather.

"It's a virus that wants to be where we are transmitting between us.

Ms Harris also advised people to continue to avoid crowds. 

"So, the main lesson is avoid the mass gatherings, don't herd people together in places where they have poor ventilation."

