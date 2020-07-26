Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages

Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages
File photo. Picture: PA
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 15:04 PM
digital desk

Irish pharmacists fear patients are at risk due to medicine shortages.

A new survey from the Irish Pharmacy Union found that 97% of pharmacists reported an increase in shortages.

Antibiotics, antidepressants and some blood pressure medications are among those in short supply.

IPU secretary general, Darragh O'Loughlin says the situation is getting worse.

"Medicine shortages are a global issue that's getting worse all around the world," he outlined.

"In a small country like Ireland, we tend to be affected that bit more.

"We have got ever reducing medicine prices here which means when a medicine is in short globally, the supply will tend to go to countries that pay higher prices for medicines," Mr O'Loughlin added.

Read More

Donohoe: Public is angry over €16,000 top-up allowance for super junior ministers

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge
Fife Police Feature Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Richard Boyd Barrett labels travel policy around Covid-19 a 'shambles'

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices