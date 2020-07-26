Pharmacists fear Ireland will be badly affected by 'global issue' of medicine shortages

Irish pharmacists fear patients are at risk due to medicine shortages.

A new survey from the Irish Pharmacy Union found that 97% of pharmacists reported an increase in shortages.

Antibiotics, antidepressants and some blood pressure medications are among those in short supply.

IPU secretary general, Darragh O'Loughlin says the situation is getting worse.

"Medicine shortages are a global issue that's getting worse all around the world," he outlined.

"In a small country like Ireland, we tend to be affected that bit more.

"We have got ever reducing medicine prices here which means when a medicine is in short globally, the supply will tend to go to countries that pay higher prices for medicines," Mr O'Loughlin added.