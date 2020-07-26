Belfast off-licence targeted by thieves twice in one day

The robberies happened at about midday and 8pm at premises on the Grosvenor Road on Saturday.
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 15:07 PM
Cate McCurry, PA

An off-licence in Belfast was targeted by thieves twice in one day, police have said.

The robberies, which were carried out by two different suspects, happened at about midday and 8pm at premises on the Grosvenor Road on Saturday.

In the first incident, a man wearing a cream hoody, dark jeans, black shoes and a blue disposable facemask was buzzed in to the shop. He went behind the till and threatened staff with a metal weapon before fleeing with a sum of cash.

In the second robbery, a man wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black trainers and a facemask threatened staff with a screwdriver and made off with a sum of cash.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: “These robberies were terrifying ordeals for the staff involved and at this stage there does not appear to be any link between the two.

“I am appealing for the public’s help in identifying and locating the two individuals involved. Please call 101.”

