Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge

Seven people who were arrested following the seizure of around €50,000 worth of cash and cocaine in Wexford have been released without charge.

Gardaí stopped and searched a van and a car at around 2am yesterday morning and later carried out follow-up searches at locations across Gorey and Enniscorthy.

The searches were carried out as part of Operation Tara.

The five men and two women who were being questioned have been released.

Gardaí said in a statement that files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.