Seven who were arrested following drug seizure released without charge

The five men and two women who were being questioned have been released.
File image.
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 14:38 PM
Digital Desk staff

Seven people who were arrested following the seizure of around €50,000 worth of cash and cocaine in Wexford have been released without charge.

Gardaí stopped and searched a van and a car at around 2am yesterday morning and later carried out follow-up searches at locations across Gorey and Enniscorthy.

The searches were carried out as part of Operation Tara. 

Gardaí said in a statement that files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

