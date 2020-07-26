Risk of spot flooding as status yellow rainfall warning issued for eight counties

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for eight counties.

The warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

The warning comes into effect at 8pm and is in place until 10am on Monday.

Met Éireann warned: “Heavy rain tonight leading to accumulations of 20 to 30mm in places, with a risk of spot flooding.” The forecaster said that Sunday will see sunny spells with showers tracking eastwards across the country.

“By afternoon, showers will become largely confined to southern counties with good sunshine expected elsewhere and just isolated showers.

“Cloud will thicken from the south later this afternoon and persistent rain will develop across Munster this evening.”

Temperatures will ranges between 16 to 19 degrees today.

Monday will see a wet start to the day with “outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent in the east and southeast with a risk of spot flooding”.

Met Éireann said that “drier and brighter weather will quickly extend from the west with just well-scattered showers and sunny spells for the afternoon and evening”.

Temperatures tomorrow could hit 20 degrees, according to the forecaster. By Tuesday, Met Éireann is predicting sunny spells with “ just a few passing showers, these mainly affecting the northwest of the country”.

They added that it will feel “fresher than in preceding days with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate northwest breezes”.