Discussions continuing on measures needed to allow full reopening of schools 

Discussions are continuing this weekend on the measures needed to allow the full reopening of schools next month.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is confident students will be back in the classroom in under six weeks.

It is thought a major financial package is planned that will include enhanced cleaning regimes, curriculum changes and more substitute teachers.

Yesterday, the Irish Examiner reported that the Government will approve a "very significant" package worth €200m on Monday to allow a full-time reopening of every school in the country next month.

Mr Martin has personally intervened to ensure delivery of what has been described as his Government’s “top priority” in getting all 1m school children and 100,000 school staff back in classrooms at the end of August.

This publication reported yesterday that the €200m contains €125m of Covid-related support funding and €75m in minor works funding announced in the July stimulus on Thursday.

The plan will also be fully in accordance with the public health advice, with stricter social-distancing requirements for older children.

The Cabinet will be briefed on the details tomorrow before its publication.

Last week, the Tánaiste warned that it would reflect very badly on Ireland if we were on the only country in Europe that cannot reopen schools in the coming weeks.

Speaking in the Dáil, Leo Varadkar said hairdressers, shops, restaurants and even the parliament had opened as he stressed the importance of classes resuming.

He pointed to Germany, which has had higher incidence of Covid-19, and said they had been able to reopen schools there.