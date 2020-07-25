One further death and 24 new cases of Covid-19 recorded

There has been one further death from Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The number of cases has risen by 24.

This brings the total death toll here to 1,764 with 25,869 confirmed cases.

Earlier, the head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) said that the number of coronavirus patients currently in hospital is at it's lowest since the peak.

Paul Reid said there are 10 confirmed positive cases in hospital, with five patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment in intensive care.

The figures show a 96% drop from a peak of 140 people in intensive care in April.

Read More Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital at lowest since April peak

Meanwhile, France’s coronavirus infection has rate crept higher as health authorities warn the country is going backwards in its battle against the pandemic.

Elsewhere in Europe, Spain has cracked down on nightlife, while German authorities were confident enough to send a cruise ship out to sea with 1,200 passengers for a weekend test of how the industry can begin to resume.

Medical staff take charge of passengers in a COVID-19 testing center, set up in the arrival hall of the Charles de Gaulle international airport in Roissy, north of Paris, Friday, July 24, 2020. Picture: AP Photo/Christophe Ena

French health authorities said the closely-watched “R” infection gauge is now up to 1.3, suggesting that infected people are contaminating 1.3 other people on average.

South Korea has reported more than 100 new coronavirus cases for the first time in four months, while South Africa also announced a surge in infections and some US states tightened anti-disease controls.

The new cases in South Korea include 36 workers returning from Iraq and 32 crew members of a Russian freighter, the government said.

Authorities had previously warned to expect a spike in cases from abroad and appealed to the public not to be alarmed.

South Africa, Africa’s hardest-hit country, reported more than 13,104 new confirmed cases, raising its total to 408,052. The government has reported 6,093 deaths.