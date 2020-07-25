Elderly man killed in Dublin stabbing incident 

Gardaí responding to reports of an early morning assault at 5.55am pronounced the man dead at the scene,

The stabbing occurred outside a house on the Whitechapel road area.

Another man barricaded himself in a house nearby and a media blackout was put in place.

The man aged in his 40s, was later arrested after a standoff with the gardaí which ended shortly before midday at 11.40am.

No other persons were in the barricaded house at the time and the scene remains closed for technical examination while the media blackout is no longer in effect.

In a statement, the Gardaí said units responding to the incident operated under a protocol to contain the incident while preserving life and reaching a "peaceful conclusion".

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are continuing.