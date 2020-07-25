Two people in Dublin Bay rescued last night after jet skis breakdown

Two people have been rescued just off the North Bull Wall in Dublin Bay after their jet skis suffered engine problems.

At 9:11pm last night, Dublin Coast Guard requested Dun Laoghaire RNLI to assist them.

They arrived on scene at 10:10 pm and after nearly two hours at sea the two lifeboats arrived back in Dun Laoghaire Harbour at 23:20pm.

The RNLI described weather conditions as good with a slight wind and good visibility.

Five crew members took part in the rescue operation led by Coxswain Stuart Kane.

After the rescue, Liam Mullan, Dun Laoghaire RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer reminded people using pleasure craft in Irish waters to check their vessels' engines.

Mr Mullan said the light was fading fast as the RNLI began the operation and that there was high shipping traffic.

"The volunteer crew’s involved were happy to have located the two people quickly last night with light fading fast in an area with a lot of shipping traffic and return them to shore safely.

"It's important to remind everyone to make sure that their vessel engines are thoroughly checked regulatory by a professional before taking to the water and always have a suitable means of communication to call the Irish Coast Guard for help," said Mr Mullan.