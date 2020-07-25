Covid-19: Concern remains over public waiting too long to present for test

Covid-19: Concern remains over public waiting too long to present for test
Members of the public experiencing symptoms are urged to present for Covid-19 testing. Picture: Getty Image
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 10:27 AM

There is concern some people with Covid-19 symptoms are waiting up to a week before coming forward to be tested.

Health officials say it is important anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste contacts their GP immediately.

The latest figures show there have been 20 new cases of coronavirus, but no further deaths.

Dr Ray Walley from the GP Expert Advisory Group on Covid 19 says people with symptoms shouldn't delay in coming forward. 

Dr Walley said: " In my practise people are contacting after 6 or 7 days with symptoms, thankfully in most circumstances they have isolated and that is the experience of GPS nationally. 

"So it's very important that we again adhere to the original guidance which is contact the GP immediately, isolate immediately. 

"So that we can actually arrange a test, if somebody is positive, there can be a track and trace system put in place."

Meanwhile, an immunology expert does not believe Ireland is "out of the woods" yet in terms of coronavirus community spread. 

Kingston Mills, a professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College says there have been positive signs of progress but caution must be maintained. 

Read More

Government pledges €200m to reopen schools in August

More in this section

weather rain umbrella.jpg Umbrella weather this weekend with cloud and rain expected 
IrishRailInterCity2015_large.jpg Irish Rail adds extra trains to keep up with demand and social distancing concerns
Mealey Bank Holiday Lockdown 1(1).jpg Reek Sunday pilgrims reminded to stay away from Croagh Patrick

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices