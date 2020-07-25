Covid-19: Concern remains over public waiting too long to present for test

There is concern some people with Covid-19 symptoms are waiting up to a week before coming forward to be tested.

Health officials say it is important anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell or taste contacts their GP immediately.

The latest figures show there have been 20 new cases of coronavirus, but no further deaths.

Dr Ray Walley from the GP Expert Advisory Group on Covid 19 says people with symptoms shouldn't delay in coming forward.

Dr Walley said: " In my practise people are contacting after 6 or 7 days with symptoms, thankfully in most circumstances they have isolated and that is the experience of GPS nationally.

"So it's very important that we again adhere to the original guidance which is contact the GP immediately, isolate immediately.

"So that we can actually arrange a test, if somebody is positive, there can be a track and trace system put in place."

Meanwhile, an immunology expert does not believe Ireland is "out of the woods" yet in terms of coronavirus community spread.

Kingston Mills, a professor of experimental immunology at Trinity College says there have been positive signs of progress but caution must be maintained.