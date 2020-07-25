Reek Sunday pilgrims reminded to stay away from Croagh Patrick

Pilgrims are being reminded to stay away from Croagh Patrick for the annual Reek Sunday tomorrow.

The pilgrimage in Co Mayo usually attracts around 10,000 people, however, due to Covid-19 restrictions those numbers ca not be accommodated.

Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Church in Westport for pilgrims this evening and streamed on Facebook.

Fr Charlie McDonnel from Westport Parish is appealing for people to exercise caution.

Fr McDonel said: "I think some people will turn up but if the volume of people that would normally turn up on Reek Sunday is down then my advice has been successful.

"We're not expecting nobody to turn up whatsover. The reality is that the infrastructure in Croagh Patrick can hold 600-700 people on a normal weekend.

"On Reek Sunday you're talking closer to about 10,000 and that's the problem.

"The infrastructure we would normally have on Reek Sunday will not be there this weekend."