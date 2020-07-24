CAB plans to hit 40 crime bosses per year with tax bills

The Criminal Assets Bureau plans to slap tax demands on the income of around 40 crime bosses every year.

The bureau also aims to seek 30 court orders to confiscate the assets of gang figures each year until 2023.

In addition, the multi-agency unit plans to conduct more than 20 searches annually, targeting the wealth of criminal networks.

In relation to the international dimension to its work, CAB plans to:

Cast its net outside Ireland to snare assets accumulated by Irish gang bosses in other countries by using legal agreements with foreign states;

Increase investigations with international agencies, with the bureau saying that transnational organised crime “poses an increasing and growing challenge to Ireland”;

Develop stronger relationships with law enforcement agencies in the North;

Work with international agencies to “overcome operational and legal obstacles” arising from Brexit.

The targets are contained in the bureau’s strategic plan for 2020-2023, which was published by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The CAB report states that it needs to have sufficient resources and staff to carry out its targets.

This issue was highlighted in the Irish Examiner earlier this week, with an official report revealing that while the bureau has sanction for 93 staff, it currently has just 85.

The plan states that the bureau needs to find suitable accommodation in the next two years as the lease on its current location, in Garda Dublin HQ, will be up.

The report says there are now 474 divisional asset profilers around the country tasked with identifying local targets and submitting a file for investigation. This compares to 378 profilers at the end of 2018.

On its key activities, the plan set targets of 120 new proceeds of crime applications; 90 search and enforcement operations; and 170 tax assessments over the four years.

CAB said it plans to “widen the scope” of its enforcement activities by “targeting offshore assets” through mutual assistant agreements with other states.

On the threat posed by foreign gangs, it said: “Transnational organised crime poses a significant and growing challenge to Ireland and its international partners. In combating this threat, CAB works closely with international crime investigation agencies, and has successfully targeted proceeds of foreign criminality from countries such as the US and the UK.”

The plan was signed off by former CAB boss and now assistant commissioner Pat Clavin, who has been replaced by Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins.