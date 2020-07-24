Disease expert: Patients can test positive months after they have recovered from Covid-19

Disease expert: Patients can test positive months after they have recovered from Covid-19
Prof Martin Cormican, HSE clinical lead on infection control, said patients can still test positive for Covid-19 months after they have recovered. File Picture: Collins
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 15:55 PM
Evelyn Ring

Repeat Covid-19 testing is no longer considered appropriate for people who have recovered from the illness, according to the HSE clinical lead on infection control, Professor Martin Cormican.

The microbiologist and disease expert said the thinking on retesting had changed because they were learning more about the virus.

"We have learned a lot in the last three or four months, and repeat testing is generally not appropriate in deciding that somebody is no longer infectious,”  he said.

There might be very few exceptions, but the practice now was to count 14 days from the time symptoms started, or from the date a swab test was taken, with the person no longer considered infectious if fever-free over the final five days.

He was speaking during an online update on infection prevention and control in residential care facilities by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

A thorough clinical assessment will detect the vast majority of Covid cases 

Prof Cormican said retesting any time in the three months after infection rarely had any value.

Anybody admitted to a residential care facility is tested for the coronavirus, but Prof Cormican warned not everyone with the virus would be detected. While the test was still recommended, a thorough clinical assessment would pick up the vast majority of cases.

HSE national antimicrobial resistance and infection control team member, Mary McKenna, said it was recommended that testing should be performed within three days of planned admission to a residential care facility.

Where testing is not performed before admission, it should be carried out within one day of admission.

Prof Cormican said testing won't replace clinical assessment and, where the test has come back negative and a person has symptoms, the matter should be discussed with the patient’s doctor.

Read More

Passengers may have to undergo Covid test before travelling to Ireland

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 23rd July 'We have reason to be positive': No new deaths as 20 new Covid-19 cases confirmed
Real Italian worker repairing apartment Third construction site in Dublin shut down following positive Covid-19 case
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 24, 2020 Ministers defend €16,000 pay rise for ‘super’ junior minister
#covid-19covid testinghse

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices