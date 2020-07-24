Bride to take another big plunge after uninviting relations from wedding

A bride who had to drop her nieces and nephews from her big day due to Covid-19 restrictions has had to promise instead to go on a rollercoaster with them - in her wedding dress.

Sinead Hanratty (31) is due to get married today to James Murphy (39) and had initially planned a wedding in Cavan's Farnham Estate for 200 people. However, Covid-19 restrictions meant she had to pare back in line with Government restrictions last week to just 50 - and let down her 30 nieces and nephews.

The guilty bride decided to treat them to a day out in Tayto Park instead in full regalia - but had to promise to ride front seat in the Cuchulainn Rollercoaster, of which she is terrified.

"We sent out save the date cards last year to 200 people but in March we were then told we could only have four people at the wedding.

"This went up to 12 in April, then 30, then 80 and then back down to 50.

"We had to tell so many people they couldn't come, it was awful and the final straw was all the nieces and nephews - from three years of age to 16 - who were looking forward to getting their dresses and suits on.

"I felt so guilty that I decided to bring them to Tayto Park and bring the wedding there for them - after the big day."

She said the kids can all go to the hairdressers that morning and then dress up and she will wear her wedding dress and James will wear his suit. Even her mother will wear her outfit.

"The only problem is that they made me promise to ride the front seat of the Cuchulainn Rollercoaster in my dress. I'm terrified already. I went to Tayto Park last year and my six-year-old daughter Jamie flew up one of the rides to the top - I had to be rescued and brought back down by Tayto staff, I lost my life."

Because of the size of the party, she is waiting to hear back from Tayto Park on available dates in the coming weeks - but until then, she has a wedding to get to.

"My mam Pauline and dad Brian have altered all the dresses because I couldn't find anywhere open and they've even made the cake - they've made my day so special already."