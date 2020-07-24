Taoiseach: All schools will fully reopen next month

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and education minister Norma Foley have confirmed that all schools will fully re-open next month.

Following a briefing with officials at the Department of Education, Mr Martin said that following an intense period of consultation with education partners, the Cabinet will approve a "comprehensive plan" on Monday.

Mr Martin and Ms Foley rejected suggestions that union opposition delayed the plan, with both paying tribute to what they called the collective buy-in from all sides.

Ms Foley said she will bring a memorandum to Cabinet on Monday for approval and it will be of sufficient size and scale to ensure all children will be able to return.

Additional funding will also be included in the plan to provide for adequate supports for teachers and students with immune difficulties.