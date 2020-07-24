Top dog Obi helps Revenue seize smuggled cigarettes at Dublin airport

Revenue search dog Obi. Picture: Revenue
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 11:55 AM
Digital Desk staff

37,400 cigarettes were discovered in routine profile checks and represented a loss to the exchequer of €19,800

13,000 cigarettes branded ‘Marlboro Touch’ and ‘Dunhill’ were seized yesterday from a woman arriving on a flight from Sofia, Bulgaria after Revenue officers stopped and searched the checked baggage of the female passenger. 

Earlier in the week, 11,800 cigarettes and 500g of tobacco were seized on Wednesday. 

The search of checked luggage belonging to a female passenger from Dalman, Turkey resulted in a significant seizrure of smuggled cigarretes branded ‘L&M Red’, ‘L&M Blue’ and the tobacco brand ‘Amber Leaf’.

12,600 cigarettes branded ‘Lucky Strike’, ‘Rothmans’ and ‘Vogue’ were also seized after a detective dog, Obi, identified two passengers arriving from Malaga, Spain. 

Investigations are ongoing into all seizures.


revenuecigarettesdublin airport

