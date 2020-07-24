Dublin bus 24-hour route expansion proposed

More 24 hour routes are under proposal. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Friday, July 24, 2020 - 10:13 AM
Digital Desk staff

More 24-hour Dublin Bus routes are under consideration.

The number 41 and 15 became round-the-clock services late last year, with buses running every half an hour between midnight and 5am.

The head of Dublin Bus says the company hopes to introduce 24-hour buses on the main arterial routes within the city, replacing the Nitelink.

However, it will depend on funding from the National Transport Authority.

Sinn Féin TD Paul Donnelly says the firm should be planning for the future and that an integrated public transport system is very important for Ireland.

“There’s a number of issues that depending how the pandemic rolls out over the next little while, and also funding from the government as well.

"I think it’s important, we do need a really comprehensive public transport system going into the next number of years.”

