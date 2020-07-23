€49.5m Euromillions winner claims lottery prize

The ticket holder, based in Dublin, contacted the company's HQ and will now be brought through the claims process.
The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner of Tuesday night’s €49,564,587 EuroMillions jackpot has come forward to claim their prize. 

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 16:57 PM

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said that the ticket holder, based in Dublin, contacted the company's HQ and will now be brought through the claims process.

“We were absolutely delighted to hear from Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who now becomes the 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland since the game was introduced in 2004. 

"We are now making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks.” 

Meanwhile, the National Lottery has called on players in Clonmel in Co. Tipperary to check their Lotto tickets as a €70,725 prize from Saturday 8th February remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw (8th February) at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel and they were one of two winners of the shared Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €141,450.

The ticketholder now has just over two weeks to claim their prize ahead of the claim deadline of Monday 10th August.

They are urged to sign the back of their ticket and contact the lottery's prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie

