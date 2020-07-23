Green Party members now have to email party to cancel membership

The process for resigning from the Green Party has been changed amid a wave of prominent resignations.

The party controversially added a 'resign' button to the party's homepage after the row over the Programme for Government in recent months, which cleaved a divide within the party.

The decision to include a resign button on the party's website was seen as a slight against those members who had voiced opposition to the coalition government.

Between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, a number of prominent members of the party publicly stated they had left the party, including one time MEP candidate Saoirse McHugh, who said her concerns over the programme for government and the "toxic" behaviour she had seen within the party sparked her resignation.

Chair of the Queer Greens, Rob O'Sullivan also left the party over alleged lack of support for LGBTQ+ members of the party in the aftermath of a hate-campaign against Minister Roderic O Gorman.

On Thursday afternoon, members became aware that the process of leaving the party had changed.

Last week when resigning, members clicked on the button and were taken to a list of reasons for leaving to choose from, after which the process was complete.

This week, when members push the resign button, they are asked to contact the party directly via email to cancel their membership.

Sources have speculated due to the amount of members leaving the party, the party headquarters have altered the process.

"Either the system wasn’t built to handle it which is very possible, or they want to stem the flow following Saoirse’s leaving," a party source said.

The resignations come ahead of a leadership ballot result between current leader Eamon Ryan and deputy leader Catherine Martin, due to be announced around 7pm tonight.

Sources from within the party's Executive Council say the resign button was removed at their request after a meeting last Saturday because they had not authorized one to be added in the first place.

"We want to have a conversation with people thinking of leaving, even if that conversation is just; 'We're sorry we can't change your mind, thank you for everything you've done'," a member of the council said.

"A button is too impersonal, that's not the type of party we are, or want to be.

"We asked for it to be changed as soon as we knew about it."