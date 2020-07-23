No Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland for tenth consecutive day

No Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland for tenth consecutive day
Caitlin Lynch (right) and Anna Kirkwood wearing face masks as they browse in Stradivarius in Belfast City Centre's shopping district.
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 14:51 PM
Digital Desk Staff and Press Association

There have been no Covid-19 deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, for the tenth day in a row.

But eight new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The total number of cases now stands at 5,876, and the death toll remains at 556.

Executive ministers were today set to discuss how to significantly increase the wearing of face coverings inside shops in Northern Ireland.

It is understood some ministers are reluctant to make face coverings mandatory inside retail outlets, and would rather focus on persuading people to take the infection control measure.

The issue was expected to be raised when Stormont ministers convene at Parliament Buildings at 2pm for the meeting of the devolved executive.

Read More

Staycation tax rebates and Covid-19 payments extension central to July stimulus package

More in this section

Prison stock 41% of Oberstown detention residents experience mental health issues
dan%20airport%2024 Siptu: thousands of aviation staff will be made redundant
aircraft%20575_90604089 52% of Dublin airport quarantine calls answered 
#covid-19northern irelanddeaths

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices