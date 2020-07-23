No Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland for tenth consecutive day

There have been no Covid-19 deaths reported in Northern Ireland today, for the tenth day in a row.

But eight new cases of the virus have been confirmed.

The total number of cases now stands at 5,876, and the death toll remains at 556.

Executive ministers were today set to discuss how to significantly increase the wearing of face coverings inside shops in Northern Ireland.

It is understood some ministers are reluctant to make face coverings mandatory inside retail outlets, and would rather focus on persuading people to take the infection control measure.

The issue was expected to be raised when Stormont ministers convene at Parliament Buildings at 2pm for the meeting of the devolved executive.